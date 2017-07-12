Gin-and-Honey Spritzer 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Joe Kindred
August 2017

This simple, spritzy cocktail is exactly what you want on a hot summer day. Make the honey syrup in advance, and this drink becomes a quick cocktail to throw together for guests. Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 1/2 ounces dry gin, preferably Cardinal 
  • 1 ounce soda water
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Ice
  • Thinly sliced English cucumber and small mint sprig, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, bring the honey and 1/2 cup of water to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the honey. Transfer the honey syrup to a small heatproof jar and refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes. In a low ball or collins glass, mix the gin with the soda water, lemon juice and 1/2 ounce of the honey syrup. Add ice and garnish with cucumber and mint; serve immediately. Reserve the remaining honey syrup for more cocktails.

Make Ahead

The honey syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up