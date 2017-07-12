Gin-and-Honey Spritzer 

This simple, spritzy cocktail is exactly what you want on a hot summer day. Make the honey syrup in advance, and this drink becomes a quick cocktail to throw together for guests. Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, bring the honey and 1/2 cup of water to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the honey. Transfer the honey syrup to a small heatproof jar and refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes. In a low ball or collins glass, mix the gin with the soda water, lemon juice and 1/2 ounce of the honey syrup. Add ice and garnish with cucumber and mint; serve immediately. Reserve the remaining honey syrup for more cocktails.
Make Ahead
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: So excited to try this recipe. Love gin, love honey, this can't go wrong.
Date Published: 2017-07-26