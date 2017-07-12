Gin-and-Honey Spritzer 

Step

In a small saucepan, bring the honey and 1/2 cup of water to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the honey. Transfer the honey syrup to a small heatproof jar and refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes. In a low ball or collins glass, mix the gin with the soda water, lemon juice and 1/2 ounce of the honey syrup. Add ice and garnish with cucumber and mint; serve immediately. Reserve the remaining honey syrup for more cocktails.