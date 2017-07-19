Giant Summer  Tomato Tart 
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
August 2017

In the height of summer, when tomatoes are at their most delicious, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege showcases them in this simple, fresh tart. She layers and bakes phyllo with breadcrumbs to create an extra-crispy base, then spreads the crust with a mix of mayo and cream cheese before topping the tart with colorful, juicy, glorious tomatoes.  Slideshow: More Savory Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • 8 sheets of phyllo dough, thawed 
  • 1/2 cup fine dry breadcrumbs 
  • 8 ounces cream cheese 
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 1/2 pounds mixed heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced 
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Pepper 
  • Basil leaves, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with 2 teaspoons of  the olive oil. Lay 1 sheet of the phyllo dough on the baking sheet; keep the rest covered with damp paper towels. Brush the phyllo with 2 teaspoons  of olive oil and sprinkle all over with 1 tablespoon of the breadcrumbs. Repeat the layering with the remaining phyllo, olive oil and breadcrumbs.  

Step 2    

Bake the crust for about  25 minutes, until golden  and crisp; rotate the baking sheet halfway through  cooking. Let cool completely. 

Step 3    

In a food processor, pulse  the cream cheese with the mayonnaise until smooth. Spread the cream cheese mixture in the center of the tart, leaving  a 1/2-inch border all around. Arrange the tomato slices  on top and sprinkle with flaky sea salt and pepper. Drizzle lightly with olive oil and garnish with basil leaves. Cut into squares and serve. 

