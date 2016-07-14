The Giant Peach

This refreshing coffee soda is sweetened with homemade peach syrup. Tonic syrup adds a beautiful herbal note, but tonic water is a good stand-in. Slideshow: More Coffee Drinks
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, bring the chopped peaches, pomegranate juice, lemon juice and 4 cups of water to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 2 cups, 45 to 50 minutes. Strain through a fine sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Let the peach syrup cool completely, then refrigerate.
In a pitcher, mix the peach syrup with the sparkling water, coffee, tonic syrup and bitters. Pour the coffee soda into ice-filled glasses and garnish with peach slices.
Make Ahead
Notes
The tonic syrup is available from jackrudycocktailco.com. Alternatively, use 3 cups of tonic water and omit the sparkling water. Related recipe (pictured): Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches with Peach-Ginger Jam.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5