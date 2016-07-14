The Giant Peach

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, bring the chopped peaches, pomegranate juice, lemon juice and 4 cups of water to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 2 cups, 45 to 50 minutes. Strain through a fine sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Let the peach syrup cool completely, then refrigerate.