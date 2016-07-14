The Giant Peach
© John Kernick
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 6 drinks
Andy Mumma
August 2016

This refreshing coffee soda is sweetened with homemade peach syrup. Tonic syrup adds a beautiful herbal note, but tonic water is a good stand-in. Slideshow: More Coffee Drinks  

Ingredients

  • 6 medium peaches (about 2 pounds), pitted and chopped, plus peach slices for garnish
  • 2 cups pomegranate juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 cups sparkling water
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons cold-brew coffee
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons Jack Rudy Small Batch Tonic Syrup (see Note)
  • A few dashes of Angostura bitters
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, bring the chopped peaches, pomegranate juice, lemon juice and 4 cups of water to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 2 cups, 45 to 50 minutes. Strain through a fine sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Let the peach syrup cool completely, then refrigerate.

Step 2    

In a pitcher, mix the peach syrup with the sparkling water, coffee, tonic syrup and bitters. Pour the coffee soda into ice-filled glasses and garnish with peach slices.

Make Ahead

The strained peach syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Notes

The tonic syrup is available from jackrudycocktailco.com. Alternatively, use 3 cups of tonic water and omit the sparkling water. Related recipe (pictured): Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches with Peach-Ginger Jam.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up