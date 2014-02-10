Giant Grilled Rice Balls

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, cover the sweet rice with water and refrigerate overnight. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl.

Step 2 Wash the white or brown rice in a bowl or a sieve until the water is no longer cloudy. Drain well, then add to the sweet rice and mix well. Transfer to a rice cooker and add the miso and 2 1/2 cups of water. Close the lid securely. Cook the rice according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Step 3 Stir the rice so the miso is well incorporated, then gently pack the rice into 8 balls (about 3/4 cup each).