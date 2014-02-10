Giant Grilled Rice Balls

Chef Kuniko Yagi cooks these tender, crispy rice balls on the grill but they are also perfect made in a grill pan. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Dishes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, cover the sweet rice with water and refrigerate overnight. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl.
Wash the white or brown rice in a bowl or a sieve until the water is no longer cloudy. Drain well, then add to the sweet rice and mix well. Transfer to a rice cooker and add the miso and 2 1/2 cups of water. Close the lid securely. Cook the rice according to the manufacturer's instructions.
Stir the rice so the miso is well incorporated, then gently pack the rice into 8 balls (about 3/4 cup each).
In a large grill pan, heat the canola oil. Cook the rice balls, turning frequently, until golden and crispy on the outside, 7 to 8 minutes. Serve the rice balls drizzled with soy sauce.
Notes
Sweet white rice is also called glutinous or sticky rice. Look for it at large supermarkets and Asian markets.
