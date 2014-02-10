Giant Grilled Rice Balls
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Kuniko Yagi
March 2014

Chef Kuniko Yagi cooks these tender, crispy rice balls on the grill but they are also perfect made in a grill pan. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sweet white rice (3 1/2 ounces) (see Note)
  • 2 cups white or brown short-grain rice (about 1 pound)
  • 1 tablespoon red miso paste
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Soy sauce, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the sweet rice with water and refrigerate overnight. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl.

Step 2    

Wash the white or brown rice in a bowl or a sieve until the water is no longer cloudy. Drain well, then add to the sweet rice and mix well. Transfer to a rice cooker and add the miso and 2 1/2 cups of water. Close the lid securely. Cook the rice according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Step 3    

Stir the rice so the miso is well incorporated, then gently pack the rice into 8 balls (about 3/4 cup each).

Step 4    

In a large grill pan, heat the canola oil. Cook the rice balls, turning frequently, until golden and crispy on the outside, 7 to 8 minutes. Serve the rice balls drizzled with soy sauce.

Notes

Sweet white rice is also called glutinous or sticky rice. Look for it at large supermarkets and Asian markets.

