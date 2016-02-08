Giant Frico with Spicy Tomato-Basil Salsa
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

As a healthy way to deal with a pizza craving, F&W’s Kay Chun bakes freshly grated Parmigiano cheese until crisp, then serves it with a juicy tomato-basil salsa. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (4 ounces)
  • 1 pound tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 1 Thai chile, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped basil
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 

Step 2    

Spread the cheese in a thin layer on the paper, forming  a 12-inch round. Bake for about  8 minutes, until melted and light golden. Carefully transfer the frico on the parchment to  a rack and let cool completely. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine all of the remaining ingredients and season with salt. Mix well and serve with the frico.

Make Ahead

The salsa can be made up to 3 hours ahead.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Aromatic Italian red.

