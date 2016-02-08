Giant Frico with Spicy Tomato-Basil Salsa

As a healthy way to deal with a pizza craving, F&W’s Kay Chun bakes freshly grated Parmigiano cheese until crisp, then serves it with a juicy tomato-basil salsa. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Spread the cheese in a thin layer on the paper, forming a 12-inch round. Bake for about 8 minutes, until melted and light golden. Carefully transfer the frico on the parchment to a rack and let cool completely.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine all of the remaining ingredients and season with salt. Mix well and serve with the frico.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Great way to deal with pizza craving!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-08