Giant Chicken  Parmesan 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the sauce In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 8 minutes. Add the tomatoes, crushed red pepper, 1 tablespoon of the basil, 1 teaspoon of the oregano and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes break down and the sauce is thickened, about 20 minutes. Stir in the butter until melted, then stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of basil and 1 teaspoon of oregano. Season the sauce with salt and black pepper.

Step 2 Make the chicken Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large baking dish, beat the eggs. Spread the flour and panko in 2 separate large baking dishes. Sprinkle the chicken breasts all over with the thyme and rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Dust the chicken in the flour, then dip in the beaten egg and dredge in the panko, pressing to help the crumbs adhere.

Step 3 In a very large skillet, melt the butter in the canola oil until shimmering. Add 1 piece of chicken and fry over moderate heat, turning once, until golden and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining chicken.