Giant Chicken  Parmesan 

Chef Michael Schlow puts a bit of a spin on classic chicken Parm here. He pounds chicken breasts so they’re very thin and wide, then coats them in breadcrumbs before quickly pan-frying. The result is superjuicy and extra-crisp chicken, which gets topped with homemade tomato sauce and a combination of fresh mozzarella and Grana Padano cheeses. It’s superdelicious and, in this giant format, also crazy fun to see. Slideshow: More Chicken Parmesan Recipes
How to Make It
Make the sauce In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 8 minutes. Add the tomatoes, crushed red pepper, 1 tablespoon of the basil, 1 teaspoon of the oregano and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes break down and the sauce is thickened, about 20 minutes. Stir in the butter until melted, then stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of basil and 1 teaspoon of oregano. Season the sauce with salt and black pepper.
Make the chicken Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large baking dish, beat the eggs. Spread the flour and panko in 2 separate large baking dishes. Sprinkle the chicken breasts all over with the thyme and rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Dust the chicken in the flour, then dip in the beaten egg and dredge in the panko, pressing to help the crumbs adhere.
In a very large skillet, melt the butter in the canola oil until shimmering. Add 1 piece of chicken and fry over moderate heat, turning once, until golden and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with the remaining chicken.
Transfer the chicken breasts to a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread the sauce evenly over them and top with the mozzarella and Grana Padano. Bake for about 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and hot. Serve right away.
Make Ahead
