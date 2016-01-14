German Chicken Soup with Dumplings
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
This is blogger Molly Yeh’s simple and hearty take on knoephla, the traditional German soup filled with dense, chewy and satisfying dumplings. Slideshow: How to Form and Steam Soup Dumplings

Ingredients

DUMPLINGS

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

SOUP

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 large carrots, finely chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 7 cups chicken or vegetable stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dumplings

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Add 6 tablespoons of water and mix with a wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a small bowl, cover with  plastic wrap and let rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick rope, then cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Transfer the dumplings to the prepared sheet and cover with a damp kitchen towel.

Step 3    Make the soup

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt the butter. Add the onion, carrots and celery and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and nutmeg and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the stock, bay leaves and potatoes and bring to a boil. Add the dumplings, cover and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the dumplings are puffed and cooked through, about 30 minutes. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper. Discard the bay leaves and serve.

Suggested Pairing

This creamy German soup needs the bright acidity of Riesling for contrast.

