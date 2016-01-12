German Cabbage Salad

Step

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain, reserving the fat in the skillet. Add the oil to the skillet, then stir in the shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the caraway seed, vinegar, sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, scraping up any browned bits. Pour the dressing over the cabage and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.