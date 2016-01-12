German Cabbage Salad

Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain, reserving the fat in the skillet. Add the oil to the skillet, then stir in the shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the caraway seed, vinegar, sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, scraping up any browned bits. Pour the dressing over the cabage and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Mona Rentz
Review Body: Delicious, refreshing salad. I loved the addition of Caraway, which I thought was unusual. I actually added another 1/2 tsp of Caraway I liked it so much. I prepared the chopped bacon and shallot in the microwave, so easy.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-21