German Cabbage Salad
© Ian Knauer
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Ingredients

  • 4 slices bacon
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 small shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 pounds cabbage, cut into pieces
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain, reserving the fat in the skillet. Add the oil to the skillet, then stir in the shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the caraway seed, vinegar, sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, scraping up any browned bits. Pour the dressing over the cabage and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

