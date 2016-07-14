Gemelli with Peach–and–Yellow Tomato Pork Ragù 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 325°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Season the pork with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until golden brown all over, about 8 minutes. Add the peaches, yellow tomatoes, gin, rosemary, ginger and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil. Cover and braise in the oven until the pork is very tender, about 3 hours. Transfer the pork to a work surface and let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, shred the meat into large pieces.

Step 2 Meanwhile, working in 2 batches, puree the braising liquid in a blender until smooth; wipe out the casserole. Strain the sauce through a sieve set over the casserole. Simmer the sauce over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, 10 minutes.