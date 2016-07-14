Gemelli with Peach–and–Yellow Tomato Pork Ragù 
JOHN KERNICK
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Matt Bolus
August 2016

This unexpected summer dish combines two of the season's best ingredients: tomatoes and peaches. Grated ginger cuts the natural sweetness of the fruit and the richness of the braised pork. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 3-pound boneless pork shoulder roast
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 medium peaches (about 1 1/2 pounds), quartered
  • 4 medium yellow tomatoes (about 2 pounds), quartered
  • 2 tablespoons gin
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 pound gemelli pasta
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Grana Padano cheese, plus more for serving
  • Torn basil leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Season the pork with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until golden brown all over, about 8 minutes. Add the peaches, yellow tomatoes, gin, rosemary, ginger and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil. Cover and braise in the oven until the pork is very tender, about 3 hours. Transfer the pork to a work surface and let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, shred the meat into large pieces.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, working in 2 batches, puree the braising liquid in a blender until smooth; wipe out the casserole. Strain the sauce through a sieve set over the casserole. Simmer the sauce over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, 10 minutes.

Step 3    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until  al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water. Stir the shredded pork, pasta, pasta water, cherry tomatoes and the 1/2 cup of cheese into the sauce and cook until hot, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the pasta to bowls, garnish with basil and pass extra cheese at the table.

Make Ahead

The ragù can be refrigerated for up to 2 days and gently reheated.

Suggested Pairing

Juicy Chilean Chardonnay.

