Gem Lettuce Salad with Chile Dressing and Breadcrumbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dressing In a food processor, combine the first 11 ingredients and puree until blended. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in both oils. Scrape the dressing into a medium bowl and stir in the cheese and shallot. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Make the breadcrumbs In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter in the oil. Add the panko and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the oregano and garlic powder and season with salt. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.