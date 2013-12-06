Gelatina di Frutta

You might think gelatin went out with TV dinners and maraschino cherries, but this pretty, refreshing dessert is right in step with current tastes. It has the added benefit of being fat-free. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a nonreactive medium saucepan, sprinkle the gelatin over 1/2 cup of cold water. Let stand for 5 minutes to soften. Add the sugar and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until the gelatin is completely dissolved; don't let it boil. Stir in the orange juice and liqueur. Pour the mixture into 4 small bowls, ramekins or wine glasses. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until set, at least 4 hours or overnight.
If using bowls or ramekins, dip the bottoms in warm water for 30 seconds. Run a small knife around the sides of each mold and invert onto small plates. Garnish with orange slices and mint and serve.
Notes
