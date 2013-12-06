Gelatina di Frutta
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Michele Scicolone
December 1996

You might think gelatin went out with TV dinners and maraschino cherries, but this pretty, refreshing dessert is right in step with current tastes. It has the added benefit of being fat-free. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 envelopes unflavored gelatin
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 3 cups fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons orange-flavored liqueur or rum
  • Orange slices and fresh mint sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a nonreactive medium saucepan, sprinkle the gelatin over 1/2 cup of cold water. Let stand for 5 minutes to soften. Add the sugar and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until the gelatin is completely dissolved; don't let it boil. Stir in the orange juice and liqueur. Pour the mixture into 4 small bowls, ramekins or wine glasses. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until set, at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

If using bowls or ramekins, dip the bottoms in warm water for 30 seconds. Run a small knife around the sides of each mold and invert onto small plates. Garnish with orange slices and mint and serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 213 kcal, Protein 4 gm, Carbohydrate 47 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat .4 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up