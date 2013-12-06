Gaspergou Courtbouillon

Heat the oil in a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Add the onions, green pepper, celery and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring until wilted, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and season lightly with salt, black pepper and cayenne. Simmer over moderately low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Generously season the fish with salt, black pepper and cayenne and add to the casserole. Pour in enough water to just cover the fish, stir gently and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and simmer gently until the fish is just cooked through, about 30 minutes; swirl the stew from time to time to mix the ingredients without breaking up the pieces of fish. Five minutes before the stew is done, add the scallion greens.