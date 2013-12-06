Gaspergou Courtbouillon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Peter Kaminsky
March 1997

Unlike many of their neighbors, Connie Serrette and Allen Zeringue add celery to their courtbouillon, which they mak with gaspergou, or fresh-water drum, and serve with white rice. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 large onions, coarsely chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 celery rib, coarsely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • Four 8-ounce cans tomato sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup chopped scallion greens
  • 5 pounds skinless firm white fish fillets (the thicker the better), such as grouper, tilefish or halibut, cut into 4-inch chunks

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Add the onions, green pepper, celery and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring until wilted, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and season lightly with salt, black pepper and cayenne. Simmer over moderately low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2    

Generously season the fish with salt, black pepper and cayenne and add to the casserole. Pour in enough water to just cover the fish, stir gently and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and simmer gently until the fish is just cooked through, about 30 minutes; swirl the stew from time to time to mix the ingredients without breaking up the pieces of fish. Five minutes before the stew is done, add the scallion greens.

Suggested Pairing

This tomatoey fish stew goes best with beer. Try a lager with character, such as Heineken or Carlsberg.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up