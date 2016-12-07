Garlicky Spaghetti with Mixed Greens 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Kay Chun
January 2017

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes her silky, garlicky pasta with an abundance of greens so that each bite is equal parts of both. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 cup panko 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound spaghetti 
  • 2/3 cup thinly sliced garlic (about 18 cloves)  
  • 2 pounds mustard greens and kale, stemmed and leaves coarsely torn (24 cups) 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the panko and toast over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, about  5 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain; let cool. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain well, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. 

Step 3    

In a large pot, combine  the remaining 1/2 cup of oil with  the garlic and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is fragrant and  light golden, 7 to 8 minutes. In batches, add the greens and cook, tossing, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the pasta, 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water and the lemon juice; cook, stirring, until a sauce forms, 2 minutes. Divide the pasta among bowls and top with the panko.

Make Ahead

The toasted panko (without the parsley) can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature overnight. Stir in the parsley before serving.

