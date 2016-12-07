Garlicky Spaghetti with Mixed Greens 

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes her silky, garlicky pasta with an abundance of greens so that each bite is equal parts of both. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes
How to Make It
In a small skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the panko and toast over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain; let cool.
Meanwhile, in a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain well, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water.
In a large pot, combine the remaining 1/2 cup of oil with the garlic and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is fragrant and light golden, 7 to 8 minutes. In batches, add the greens and cook, tossing, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the pasta, 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water and the lemon juice; cook, stirring, until a sauce forms, 2 minutes. Divide the pasta among bowls and top with the panko.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Diana Sanchez
Review Body: What an amazing recipe! Simple, fast and delicious! I added mushrooms, fresh ground pepper and red pepper flakes. Delicious!!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-19