Garlicky Littleneck Clams  with Fregola 
© Constantine Poulos
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Michael Psilakis
February 2017

A sweet, superversatile garlic puree is the star of this satisfying dish. In addition to swirling it into the silky broth, chef Michael Psilakis spreads the leftovers on toast in place of butter or folds it into Greek yogurt for a quick dip. Once the garlic puree is made, this dish comes together in minutes. Slideshow: More Clam Recipes

Ingredients

GARLIC PUREE :

  • 3 cups garlic cloves (about 7 heads of garlic) 
  • 8 sprigs fresh thyme 
  • 1 fresh bay leaf 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons black peppercorns 
  • 1 1/4 cups canola oil 
  • 1 1/4 cups extra-virgin olive oil 

CLAMS :

  • 2/3 cup dried fregola 
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • 5 1/2 dozen medium littleneck  clams, scrubbed  
  • 1 cup dry white wine 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley leaves,  plus more for garnish 
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill, plus small  sprigs for garnish 
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped mint 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Lemon wedges and crusty  bread, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the garlic puree Preheat the oven to 300°. In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, combine all of the ingredients. Cover and braise in the  oven until the garlic is very tender, about  1 hour; let cool to room temperature.  

Step 2    

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic cloves to a mini food processor and puree until smooth. You will have about 1 1/2 cups of garlic puree. Strain the oil from the casserole into a 1-quart heatproof jar and discard the aromatics. Let the oil cool completely, then refrigerate; reserve for another use. 

Step 3    

Make the clams In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the fregola until al dente, 10 to 12 minutes; drain well. 

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in a large pot, heat the oil. Add the sliced garlic and cook over  moderate heat, stirring frequently, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the clams, wine and 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the garlic puree and stir to coat the clams. Cover and cook over moderately high heat, shaking the pot occasionally, until the clams open, 5 to 7 minutes. As they open, use a slotted spoon to transfer them to a serving bowl; discard any that do not open. 

Step 5    

Add the fregola, lemon juice, scallions, chopped herbs and more garlic puree,  if desired, to the broth; season with salt and pepper. Pour the garlic broth  over the clams and garnish with chopped parsley and dill sprigs. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and crusty bread. 

Make Ahead

The garlic puree can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks or frozen for up to 1 month.

