Garlicky Lamb and Rice Pilaf 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the lamb fat over moderately low heat until rendered and the cracklings are golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove the cracklings with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Season with salt. Leave the fat in the casserole.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, season the lamb with 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Add one-third of the lamb to the casserole and cook over moderate heat until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the browned meat to a plate. Repeat with the remaining lamb.

Step 3 Add the onions to the casserole and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the shredded carrots to the casserole along with the cumin and za'atar and cook, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are just softened, about 2 minutes.