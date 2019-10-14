Garlicky Haricots Verts with Hazelnuts

Fresh haricots verts are quickly cooked in beef fat just until they’re crisp-tender, giving them deeply savory flavor without overcooking them. The acidic lemon juice and licoricey tarragon add just enough bright, light flavor to this rich side dish.
How to Make It
Heat a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high. Add beef fat, and heat until shimmering, about 2 minutes. Add haricots verts, and cook, stirring often, until bright green, about 4 minutes. Add hazelnuts, garlic, and butter, and cook, stirring often, until hazelnuts are toasted and haricots verts are crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice, tarragon, salt, and black pepper. Serve immediately.
Notes
To make 1/2 cup of rendered beef fat, gently heat 8 ounces of beef trimmings in a small saucepan over medium-low for 1 hour. Strain the rendered fat before using.