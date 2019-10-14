Garlicky Haricots Verts with Hazelnuts

Step

Heat a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high. Add beef fat, and heat until shimmering, about 2 minutes. Add haricots verts, and cook, stirring often, until bright green, about 4 minutes. Add hazelnuts, garlic, and butter, and cook, stirring often, until hazelnuts are toasted and haricots verts are crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice, tarragon, salt, and black pepper. Serve immediately.