Garlicky Haricots Verts with Hazelnuts
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Angie Mar
November 2019

Fresh haricots verts are quickly cooked in beef fat just until they’re crisp-tender, giving them deeply savory flavor without overcooking them. The acidic lemon juice and licoricey tarragon add just enough bright, light flavor to this rich side dish.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup rendered beef fat or unsalted butter
  • 2 pounds haricots verts (French green beans), trimmed
  • 1 cup roughly chopped raw hazelnuts
  • 3 tablespoons chopped garlic (about 8 garlic cloves)
  • 3 tablespoon sunsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoons black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Heat a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high. Add beef fat, and heat until shimmering, about 2 minutes. Add haricots verts, and cook, stirring often, until bright green, about 4 minutes. Add hazelnuts, garlic, and butter, and cook, stirring often, until hazelnuts are toasted and haricots verts are crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice, tarragon, salt, and black pepper. Serve immediately.

Notes

To make 1/2 cup of rendered beef fat, gently heat 8 ounces of beef trimmings in a small saucepan over medium-low for 1 hour. Strain the rendered fat before using.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement