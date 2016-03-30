Garlicky Cremini Pasta with Parsley

Buttery cremini mushrooms and lots of garlic give flavor to this supersimple vegetarian pasta from F&W’s Kay Chun. Slideshow: More Fast Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the mushrooms and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, about 8 minutes.
Stir the pasta, reserved cooking water and the butter and parsley into the mushrooms and cook, tossing, until saucy, about 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Serve with lemon wedges.
Author Name: NeighborhoodCoo
Review Body: Simple, no cream, no cheese and it had a marvelous flavor. My family devoured it.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-02-23