Garlicky Cremini Pasta with Parsley
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
May 2016

Buttery cremini mushrooms and lots of garlic give flavor to this supersimple vegetarian pasta from F&W’s Kay Chun. Slideshow: More Fast Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces orecchiette
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound small cremini mushrooms, halved if large
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the mushrooms and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, about 8 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir the pasta, reserved cooking water and the butter and parsley into the mushrooms and cook, tossing, until saucy, about 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Minerally, lemon-zesty Sancerre.

