Garlicky Coconut Soup

This silky, garlicky soup from chef Jehangir Mehta of NYC restaurant Graffiti Earth is a delicious, no-waste recipe that allows you to use up all of those leftover vegetable scraps. Mehta throws all of his carrot peels, herb or mushroom stems and onion skins in a plastic bag in his fridge and then uses it to make a rich vegetarian stock at the end of the week. He then turns that stock into this simple soup, which has a different flavor every time he makes it, based on what scraps he accumulated that week. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the onion, tomato and chiles and cook for 5 minutes. Add the vegetable stock and bring to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add the coconut milk. Do not let the coconut milk boil. Simmer for 5 minutes and remove from the heat. Pour into a blender and add the mirin and cilantro. Blend until smooth. Strain through a fine mesh sieve set over a large saucepan and season with salt; serve.
Notes
