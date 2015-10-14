Garlicky Clams with Confited Potatoes
© Nicole Franzen 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Chris Kiyuna
November 2015

At The Perennial in San Francisco, chef Chris Kiyuna confits potatoes, then serves them with garlicky braised clams. The potatoes are braised in a good amount of oil; Kiyuna reserves the cooking oil for the clams and for shallow frying other ingredients. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

Potatoes

  • 1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 2 teaspoons black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Clams

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 medium shallots, minced
  • 4 thyme sprigs plus 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 pounds littleneck clams, scrubbed and rinsed
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon minced chervil
  • 8 radishes with greens, radishes halved and greens torn
  • 1/4 cup snipped dill

How to Make It

Step 1    Prepare the potatoes

In a 10-inch skillet, combine all of the ingredients and bring just to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat until the potatoes are just tender, about 15 minutes. Let cool. Drain the potatoes, discarding the garlic and peppercorns; reserve the oil.

Step 2    Prepare the clams

In a large saucepan, heat 1/3 cup of the reserved potato oil. Add the garlic and half the shallots and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until softened, 5 minutes. Add the thyme sprigs and crushed pepper  and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the clams, wine and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cover and cook over high heat, shaking the pan, until the clams open, 5 minutes. Remove the clams and discard the shells. Finely chop 1/3 cup of the clams. Strain the broth; reserve for another use.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the chopped clams, walnuts, chervil and thyme and the remaining shallot; let stand for 15 minutes. Season the dressing with salt.

Step 4    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the reserved potato oil until shimmering. Add  the potatoes cut side down and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter. Add the radishes to the skillet cut side down and cook until browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the platter, fold in the radish greens and season with salt.

Step 5    

Add the dressing and the whole clams to the skillet and warm over moderately low heat, about 3 minutes. Spoon over the potatoes and radishes, top with the dill and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Fresh, lightly fruity sparkling rosé.

