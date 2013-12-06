Garlic Wafers
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 6-by-4-inch wafers
Elena Arzak and Juan Mari Arzak
August 2007

Garlic is common throughout Basque cooking—minced, mashed, poached and roasted. But dehydrated? Here Juan Mari and Elena Arzak transform softened cloves into crispy wafers, pureeing them then dehydrating them for an hour in a very low-heat oven. Serve the wafers as a garnish with any dish that calls for sautéed garlic.    More Spanish Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 16 garlic cloves
  • Salt
  • Freshly grated nutmeg

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 200°. In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the garlic cloves over moderately low heat until they become very tender, about 25 minutes. Drain the cloves and pat dry. In a small bowl, mash the garlic to a smooth paste. Season with salt and nutmeg.

Step 2    

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a metal spatula, spread the garlic paste on the paper in two 6-by-4-inch sheets. Bake until crisp, about 1 hour. Let cool. Slowly and carefully peel the garlic wafers off the parchment paper and quarter to make 8 pieces.

Make Ahead

The garlic wafers can be stored overnight in an airtight container. Serve at room temperature or recrisp for a few minutes in a 325° oven.

Serve With

Cod with Ham Powder and Garlic Wafers.

