Garlic is common throughout Basque cooking—minced, mashed, poached and roasted. But dehydrated? Here Juan Mari and Elena Arzak transform softened cloves into crispy wafers, pureeing them then dehydrating them for an hour in a very low-heat oven. Serve the wafers as a garnish with any dish that calls for sautéed garlic. More Spanish Dishes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 200°. In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the garlic cloves over moderately low heat until they become very tender, about 25 minutes. Drain the cloves and pat dry. In a small bowl, mash the garlic to a smooth paste. Season with salt and nutmeg.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a metal spatula, spread the garlic paste on the paper in two 6-by-4-inch sheets. Bake until crisp, about 1 hour. Let cool. Slowly and carefully peel the garlic wafers off the parchment paper and quarter to make 8 pieces.
