Garlic Vinegar
Greg DuPree
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
16 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3/4 cup
Andrea Nguyen
February 2019

When a dish needs a vibrant, last-minute flavor lift, reach for this Hanoi-style condiment. At the table, sprinkle it into noodle soup, pan-fried and stir-fried noodles, and fried rice. At the stove, splash it into sautéed or stir-fried greens.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced or smashed
  • 2 large Thai chiles or 1 large serrano chile, split lengthwise (do not cut all the way through)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together all ingredients in an airtight container. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight before checking for flavor.

Step 2    

Check for flavor: It should mainly taste of garlic, with chile playing a minor supporting role. If either flavor is harsh, add more vinegar and water, starting with a 1-to-2 ratio. Increase or decrease amount of garlic, depending on its pungency and your preference. For extra chile bite, double the quantity, and see what happens. Taste it 1 day after it’s made, and keep tinkering to get a formula you like.

Make Ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for months. When the vinegar runs out, add new ingredients to the jar. When things taste tired or off, start over.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up