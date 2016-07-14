Garlic-Studded Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Sour Cherry Mustard
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
5 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeremy Ford

Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford fries garlic cloves until sweet and crisp, then uses them to flavor his luscious beef tenderloin. The sour cherry mustard he serves alongside is supremely delicious, and you can make it all year long since the recipe calls for canned sour cherries. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • 4 large garlic cloves, very thinly sliced
  • Four 7-ounce beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 3/4 inches thick
  • 2 medium shallots, thinly sliced
  • 6 fresh kaffir lime leaves, chopped
  • 8 thin strips of orange zest
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 2 Thai chiles, bruised
  • 10 thyme sprigs, bruised
  • 1/4 cup rosemary leaves, bruised, plus 1 rosemary sprig
  • Kosher salt
  • Black Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 5 ounces baby kale
  • 1/2 pound young mustard greens, stems discarded and leaves chopped
  • White pepper
  • Sour Cherry Mustard (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, heat 3/4 cup of grapeseed oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the crispy garlic to paper towels to drain. Let the oil cool.

Step 2    

Using a small paring knife, make 5 slits in each steak. Press 1 crispy garlic chip into each slit. In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the cooled garlic oil with the shallots, lime leaves, orange zest, soy sauce, fish sauce, chiles, 8 of the thyme sprigs and the rosemary leaves. Add the steaks, seal the bag and turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 4 to 8 hours, turning occasionally.

Step 3    

Remove the steaks from the bag and scrape off the marinade. Season the steaks with salt and black pepper and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter over moderately high heat. Add the kale and cook, tossing, until just wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the mustard greens until they just start to wilt. Season with salt and white pepper. Drain the greens in a colander and mound on the plates. Serve right away with the sour cherry mustard.

Notes

Make the Sour Cherry Mustard.
 

Suggested Pairing

Spice-driven Chianti Classico.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up