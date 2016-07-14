Garlic-Studded Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Sour Cherry Mustard

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, heat 3/4 cup of grapeseed oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the crispy garlic to paper towels to drain. Let the oil cool.

Step 2 Using a small paring knife, make 5 slits in each steak. Press 1 crispy garlic chip into each slit. In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the cooled garlic oil with the shallots, lime leaves, orange zest, soy sauce, fish sauce, chiles, 8 of the thyme sprigs and the rosemary leaves. Add the steaks, seal the bag and turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 4 to 8 hours, turning occasionally.

Step 3 Remove the steaks from the bag and scrape off the marinade. Season the steaks with salt and black pepper and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.