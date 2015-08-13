Garlic Shrimp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
José Andrés
September 2015

Star chef José Andrés makes his garlicky shrimp with a hit of brandy for extra flavor. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, preferably Spanish
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 whole dried chile, such as árbol or guindilla
  • 1 teaspoon brandy
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step

In a large nonstick skillet,  heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat,  stirring, until golden, 2 minutes. Season the shrimp with salt. Add the shrimp and chile to the skillet and cook until the shrimp are golden on one side, about  2 minutes. Flip the shrimp and add the brandy; cook until the shrimp are white throughout, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Stir in the parsley, transfer to a platter and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a crisp, strawberry-scented Spanish rosé.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up