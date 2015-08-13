Garlic Shrimp

Star chef José Andrés makes his garlicky shrimp with a hit of brandy for extra flavor. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 2 minutes. Season the shrimp with salt. Add the shrimp and chile to the skillet and cook until the shrimp are golden on one side, about 2 minutes. Flip the shrimp and add the brandy; cook until the shrimp are white throughout, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Stir in the parsley, transfer to a platter and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Pair this dish with a crisp, strawberry-scented Spanish rosé.
