Garlic Seasoning (Ajo Preparado)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1/2 CUP
Zarela Martinez
April 2000

The food of Tomasa Meléndez Hernández (of Las Brisas del Mar restaurant) is full of marvelous, intricate flavors. One of her secret weapons is this aromatic mellow garlic paste, which she adds to dishes shortly before serving. A stronger version of the paste, made with garlic and olive oil, is used in the same way in specialties from the Spanish province of Catalonia and from the Levant. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup peeled garlic cloves (about 2 heads)
  • 1/2 cup cold water
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor or blender, puree the garlic cloves with the water. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the garlic puree and cook until the water has evaporated and small holes form on the surface of the puree.

Make Ahead

The garlic puree can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Serve With

Fish Hash (Minilla).

