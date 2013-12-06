Garlic Seasoning (Ajo Preparado)

The food of Tomasa Meléndez Hernández (of Las Brisas del Mar restaurant) is full of marvelous, intricate flavors. One of her secret weapons is this aromatic mellow garlic paste, which she adds to dishes shortly before serving. A stronger version of the paste, made with garlic and olive oil, is used in the same way in specialties from the Spanish province of Catalonia and from the Levant. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips