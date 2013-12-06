Garlic Seasoning (Ajo Preparado)

The food of Tomasa Meléndez Hernández (of Las Brisas del Mar restaurant) is full of marvelous, intricate flavors. One of her secret weapons is this aromatic mellow garlic paste, which she adds to dishes shortly before serving. A stronger version of the paste, made with garlic and olive oil, is used in the same way in specialties from the Spanish province of Catalonia and from the Levant. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor or blender, puree the garlic cloves with the water. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the garlic puree and cook until the water has evaporated and small holes form on the surface of the puree.
Make Ahead
The garlic puree can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Serve With
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5