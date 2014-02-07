Garlic-Rosemary Flatbreads

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Oil In a small saucepan, combine the olive oil, shallot, rosemary and garlic and cook over low heat until fragrant, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely, then season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Make the Flatbreads Very lightly grease a small baking sheet with the garlic-rosemary oil. In a small bowl, whisk the warm water with the yeast and sugar. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Whisk 2 teaspoons of the garlic-rosemary oil into the yeast mixture.

Step 3 Make the Flatbreads In a food processor, pulse the flour with the salt. With the machine on, drizzle in the yeast mixture until the dough just starts to come together. Scrape the dough onto a work surface and knead until smooth. Cut the dough into 4 pieces and formthem into balls, then transfer them to the prepared baking sheet. Brush lightly with the garlic-rosemary oil. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and let stand in a warm spot until nearly doubled in size, about 1 hour.