Garlic-Rosemary Flatbreads
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Curtis Stone
March 2014

Curtis Stone makes a fragrant garlic-rosemary oil, which he brushes onto the dough before baking and serves as a dip for the flatbreads that come fresh out of the oven. Slideshow: Flatbread Recipes

Ingredients

Oil

  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 medium rosemary sprig
  • 1 large garlic clove
  • Fine sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

Flatbreads

  • 1/2 cup warm water
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Oil

In a small saucepan, combine the olive oil, shallot, rosemary and garlic and cook over low heat until fragrant, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely, then season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    Make the Flatbreads

Very lightly grease a small baking sheet with the garlic-rosemary oil. In a small bowl, whisk the warm water with the yeast and sugar. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Whisk 2 teaspoons of the garlic-rosemary oil into the yeast mixture.

Step 3    Make the Flatbreads

In a food processor, pulse the flour with the salt. With the machine on, drizzle in the yeast mixture until the dough just starts to come together. Scrape the dough onto a work surface and knead until smooth. Cut the dough into 4 pieces and formthem into balls, then transfer them to the prepared baking sheet. Brush lightly with the garlic-rosemary oil. Cover with a damp kitchen towel and let stand in a warm spot until nearly doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 4    Make the Flatbreads

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 500° and set a pizza stone on the lowest rack. On a lightly floured work surface, roll two of the dough balls out to 11-by-5-inch ovals and transfer to a lightly floured pizza peel. Lightly brush the dough with the garlic-rosemary oil and slide the breads onto the hot stone. Bake for about 3 minutes, until lightly golden and just risen. Transfer the breads to a towel to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining dough. Serve the flatbreads with the remaining garlic-rosemary oil. make ahead The flatbreads can be kept at room temperature for up to 3 hours.

