Garlic Pain Perdu

In a large baking dish, beat the eggs with the milk, garlic, salt, thyme and pepper. Add half of the bread and let soak for 5 minutes, turning once.

Step 2

Meanwhile, preheat a cast-iron griddle or skillet over moderately high heat; brush with butter. Remove the bread from the egg mixture, allowing the excess to drip off. Add the soaked bread to the griddle and cook, turning once, until golden and cooked through, 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter; keep warm. Butter the griddle again and repeat with the remaining bread.