Garlic Pain Perdu
Mimi Thorisson
April 2015

This savory French toast from blogger Mimi Thorisson is laced with fresh garlic and thyme; it’s a delightful meal served with a green salad and a bright white wine like Chablis. Slideshow: More French Toast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 cups milk
  • 3 large garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • Eight 1-inch-thick slices of soft white French or Italian bread
  • Unsalted butter, for brushing

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large baking dish, beat the eggs with the milk, garlic, salt, thyme and pepper. Add half of the bread and let soak for 5 minutes, turning once.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat a cast-iron griddle or skillet over moderately high heat; brush with butter. Remove the bread from the egg mixture, allowing the excess to drip off. Add the soaked bread to the griddle and cook, turning once, until golden and cooked through, 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter; keep warm. Butter the griddle again and repeat with the remaining bread.

Serve With

Green salad.

Suggested Pairing

A crisp, full-bodied Chablis pair well with this dish.

