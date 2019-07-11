With a subtle and sweet garlic aroma, this infused oil will become a pantry staple. It adds an extra layer of depth and flavor without being overpowering. Mash reserved garlic cloves to spread on toast, pair with cooked vegetables, or stir into dips.
How to Make It
Step
Combine oil and garlic in a medium saucepan over low, and cook, undisturbed, until garlic is softened and golden brown in spots, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Remove garlic cloves, and reserve for another use.
Make Ahead
Garlic oil can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks.