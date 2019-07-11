Garlic Oil
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 cups
By Jeremiah Langhorne
August 2019

With a subtle and sweet garlic aroma, this infused oil will become a pantry staple. It adds an extra layer of depth and flavor without being overpowering. Mash reserved garlic cloves to spread on toast, pair with cooked vegetables, or stir into dips.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups olive oil
  • 12 garlic cloves

How to Make It

Step

Combine oil and garlic in a medium saucepan over low, and cook, undisturbed, until garlic is softened and golden brown in spots, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Remove garlic cloves, and reserve for another use.

Make Ahead

Garlic oil can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

