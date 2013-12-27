Garlic-Leek Quinoa
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Emily Farris
November 2013

Quinoa is considered a superfood because of its nutritional value, but it's also an incredibly versatile base for just about any flavor profile. This warm quinoa dish features garlic and leek. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 4 cups water
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium leek, white and light-green parts only, washed well and cut crosswise into thin slices
  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium pot over high heat, bring the quinoa, water and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the quinoa has fully absorbed the water, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 2    

In a small sauce pan, melt the butter. Add the leeks and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, stirring occasionally for about 1 minute.

Step 3    

Add the quinoa, and pour leek mixture into a large serving bowl. Salt and pepper to taste, and serve warm as a side dish or on its own.

Make Ahead

The quinoa can be made a day ahead and refrigerated, then rewarmed on the stove top with 1/4 cup of water.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up