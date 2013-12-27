Garlic-Leek Quinoa

Quinoa is considered a superfood because of its nutritional value, but it's also an incredibly versatile base for just about any flavor profile. This warm quinoa dish features garlic and leek. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium pot over high heat, bring the quinoa, water and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the quinoa has fully absorbed the water, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
In a small sauce pan, melt the butter. Add the leeks and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, stirring occasionally for about 1 minute.
Add the quinoa, and pour leek mixture into a large serving bowl. Salt and pepper to taste, and serve warm as a side dish or on its own.
