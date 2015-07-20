Garlic Knots with Frizzled Herbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450° and grease an 8-inch cast-iron skillet with olive oil. Cut the pizza dough into 8 wedges. Stretch each wedge slightly and gently tie into a loose knot, then transfer to the prepared skillet. Lightly brush the knots with olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Remove the plastic and bake the knots for 20 to 25 minutes, until puffed and browned.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil until shimmering. Add the thyme sprigs and fry over moderately high heat until crispy, about 1 minute. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Add the rosemary sprigs to the hot oil and fry until crisp, about 1 minute; drain on paper towels.