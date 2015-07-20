Garlic Knots with Frizzled Herbs
© Con Poulos
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
August 2015

These tender pull-apart rolls are made from prepared pizza dough, which makes them easy to assemble. They’re brushed with garlic-infused butter as soon as they come out of the oven. Slideshow: More Garlic Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing and brushing
  • One 1-pound ball of pizza dough, thawed if frozen
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 6 thyme sprigs
  • 6 small rosemary sprigs
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450° and grease an 8-inch cast-iron  skillet with olive oil. Cut the pizza dough into 8 wedges. Stretch each wedge slightly and gently tie into a loose knot, then  transfer to the prepared skillet. Lightly brush the knots with olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Remove the plastic and bake the knots for 20 to 25 minutes, until puffed and browned.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil until shimmering. Add the thyme sprigs and fry over moderately high heat until crispy, about 1 minute. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Add the rosemary sprigs to the hot oil and fry until crisp, about 1 minute; drain on paper towels.

Step 4    

Pour off the canola oil and wipe out the saucepan. Add the butter and 6 tablespoons of olive oil and cook until the butter is melted. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season with salt. Brush the garlic butter all over the hot knots, top with the frizzled herbs and serve.

Make Ahead

The frizzled herbs can be stored at room temperature overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up