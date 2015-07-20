Garlic Knots with Frizzled Herbs

These tender pull-apart rolls are made from prepared pizza dough, which makes them easy to assemble. They’re brushed with garlic-infused butter as soon as they come out of the oven. Slideshow: More Garlic Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450° and grease an 8-inch cast-iron skillet with olive oil. Cut the pizza dough into 8 wedges. Stretch each wedge slightly and gently tie into a loose knot, then transfer to the prepared skillet. Lightly brush the knots with olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes.
Remove the plastic and bake the knots for 20 to 25 minutes, until puffed and browned.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil until shimmering. Add the thyme sprigs and fry over moderately high heat until crispy, about 1 minute. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Add the rosemary sprigs to the hot oil and fry until crisp, about 1 minute; drain on paper towels.
Pour off the canola oil and wipe out the saucepan. Add the butter and 6 tablespoons of olive oil and cook until the butter is melted. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until lightly browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season with salt. Brush the garlic butter all over the hot knots, top with the frizzled herbs and serve.
Make Ahead
