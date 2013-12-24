Garlic Herb Grilled Eggplant

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Tossed with an easy garlic-herb marinade, this grilled eggplant is a great side dish to any barbecue or grilled dish. Slideshow: Grilled Vegetables
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise, then cut into 3-inch long pieces.
Step 2
In a large bowl mix together the vegetable oil, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, white wine vinegar, mustard, herbs and black pepper. Toss the eggplant in the marinade.
Step 3
Heat the grill, and when hot, brush the grill with oil. Place the eggplant directly on the grill, grilling both sides for 3-5 minutes each.
Step 4
After grilling brush the eggplants with additional marinade or season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with green onions and serve.
