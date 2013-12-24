Garlic Herb Grilled Eggplant
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
August 2015

Tossed with an easy garlic-herb marinade, this grilled eggplant is a great side dish to any barbecue or grilled dish. Slideshow: Grilled Vegetables

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Japanese eggplant
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus extra for brushing
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon dried herbs (basil, thyme, oregano)
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Sliced green onions, to garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise, then cut into 3-inch long pieces.

Step 2    

In a large bowl mix together the vegetable oil, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, white wine vinegar, mustard, herbs and black pepper. Toss the eggplant in the marinade.

Step 3    

Heat the grill, and when hot, brush the grill with oil. Place the eggplant directly on the grill, grilling both sides for 3-5 minutes each.

Step 4    

After grilling brush the eggplants with additional marinade or season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with green onions and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up