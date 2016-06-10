Garlic Fried Chicken

F&W's Justin Chapple seasons and bakes his chicken at low heat in the oven before battering and deep-frying it until it's crazy crispy and extremely juicy. The benefit: Baking the chicken first means it can be fried quickly at high heat and develop the perfect crust. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 250°. In a small bowl, whisk the 2 tablespoons of canola oil with the garlic cloves and 1/2 tablespoon each of the granulated garlic and dried parsley. Rub the mixture all over the chicken and under the skin. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and set on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 1 hour, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest piece registers 150°. Let cool slightly.
Spread the cornstarch in a pie plate. In another pie plate, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt. In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the flour with the panko, 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon each of granulated garlic and dried parsley.
Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Working in batches, dredge the baked chicken in the cornstarch and shake off the excess, then dip in the egg and coat thoroughly with the panko flour. Transfer the chicken to the prepared baking sheet.
In a large saucepan, heat 2 inches of canola oil to 375°. Add half of the chicken and fry over moderately high heat, turning once, until deep golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each piece registers 165°, about 6 minutes for the breasts and 8 minutes for the drumsticks, thighs and wings. Transfer the fried chicken to paper towels to drain. Let the oil return to 375° and fry the remaining chicken. Transfer all of the fried chicken to a platter and serve with lemon wedges.
Serve With
Coleslaw.
Suggested Pairing
Author Name: dijits27
Review Body: Amazing! Our new favorite fried chicken recipe with the most beautiful color and amazing taste!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-10
Author Name: NM P
Review Body: This is not a review but a comment. What would happen if you turned the heat up in the oven to 300 degrees and cooked the chicken to 165-170. Took it out, let it cool, removed the skin, then coat and fry. I know that one of the glories of fried chicken is the skin, however, in my scenario you would probably only have to fry the chicken for say 2 to 3 minutes. And you would have a significant savings in terms of fat and calories.
Date Published: 2016-07-10
Author Name: dijits27
Review Body: We used Crisco and also cooked it hotter and longer if that helps.
Date Published: 2016-07-18
Author Name: mittener
Review Body: I made it tonight. It was delicious!! You definitely should try this recipe. It was perfect.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-04