Garlic Fried Chicken
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2016

F&W's Justin Chapple seasons and bakes his chicken at low heat in the oven before battering and deep-frying it until it's crazy crispy and extremely juicy. The benefit: Baking the chicken first means it can be fried quickly at high heat and develop the perfect crust. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for frying
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated garlic
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons dried parsley
  • One 3 1/2- to 4-pound chicken, cut into 10 pieces and patted dry (2 drumsticks, 2 thighs, 2 wings and 4 breast quarters)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup cornstarch
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups panko, finely crushed
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 250°. In a small bowl, whisk the 2 tablespoons of canola oil with the garlic cloves and 1/2 tablespoon each of the granulated garlic and dried parsley. Rub the mixture all over the chicken and under the skin. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and set on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about  1 hour, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest piece registers 150°. Let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Spread the cornstarch in a pie plate. In another pie plate, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt. In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the flour with the panko, 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon each of granulated garlic and dried parsley.

Step 3    

Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Working in batches, dredge the baked chicken in the cornstarch and shake off the excess, then dip in the egg and coat thoroughly with the panko flour. Transfer the chicken  to the prepared baking sheet.

Step 4    

In a large saucepan, heat  2 inches of canola oil to 375°. Add half of the chicken and fry over moderately high heat, turning once, until deep golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of each piece  registers 165°, about 6 minutes for the breasts and 8 minutes for the drumsticks, thighs and wings. Transfer the fried chicken to paper towels to drain. Let the oil return to 375° and fry the remaining chicken. Transfer all of the fried chicken to a platter and serve with lemon wedges.

Serve With

Coleslaw.

Suggested Pairing

Fresh, juicy Gamay.

