Garlic Fried Chicken

Author Name: NM P

Review Body: This is not a review but a comment. What would happen if you turned the heat up in the oven to 300 degrees and cooked the chicken to 165-170. Took it out, let it cool, removed the skin, then coat and fry. I know that one of the glories of fried chicken is the skin, however, in my scenario you would probably only have to fry the chicken for say 2 to 3 minutes. And you would have a significant savings in terms of fat and calories.

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2016-07-10