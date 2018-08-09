Garlic Croutons
Greg DuPree
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 24 croutons
Alice Waters

These garlic croutons are the perfect topping for Alice Waters’ Baked Goat Cheese Salad, but they pair well with most salads. Watch them closely—toasted can go to burnt in just a few minutes.

In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best.

Ingredients

  • 24 (1/4-inch-thick) day-old baguette slices
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, halved

How to Make It

Step

Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush both sides of bread with melted butter, and place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 minutes, turning halfway through baking. Rub croutons with cut sides of garlic while croutons are slightly warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up