Garlic Corn Tortilla

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, combine together the masa harina, garlic, and salt. Start with 1 1/4 cups of water and mix into the masa mixture to form a semi-smooth dough ball. If necessary, add more water 1 tablespoon at a time until dough binds together into a semi-smooth ball (dough should form easily into a ball but not be sticky). Knead 15 times or until ball is smooth.

Step 2 Pinch off 1-inch balls of dough. Form into tight balls, and then flatten into fat discs.

Step 3 Between two sheets of plastic wrap, roll a dough ball to 1/8-inch thick by 6-inches in diameter (or press flat in a tortilla press).

Step 4 Heat a griddle, comal (a smooth rounded griddle) or large skillet over medium heat. Place the raw tortilla on the pan and cook until it puffs and starts to brown, about 30 seconds, flip over, press down with a spatula, and then cook for another 30 seconds, or until the second side is browned.