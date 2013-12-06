Garlic Bread in a Bag
Marcia Kiesel
June 1995

If you don't want to use a bag, toast the halves separately on an oven rack, buttered sides up, until golden. Using salted butter saves seasoning the bread, but you can use unsalted butter and a large pinch of salt.  More Breads & Biscuits

Ingredients

  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons salted butter, softened
  • 1 loaf of Italian bread, preferably semolina, halved lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a small bowl, blend the garlic with the butter. Spread each bread half with 1 tablespoon of the garlic butter and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the Parmesan. Sandwich the bread halves together and put the loaf in a paper bag. Fold the top closed and bake in the center of the oven for about 8 minutes, or until the bag darkens slightly and the bread feels crisp when pressed through the bag

