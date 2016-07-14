Garlic Aioli BLTs
At Gjelina Take Away in Los Angeles, you can only get this excellent sandwich in the summer because the tomatoes have to be sweet and richly flavored with just the right texture. The sourdough bread should be toasted, but make sure it’s not too dark and crisp. Slideshow: More BLT Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 slices of thick-cut bacon
  • 3/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 sourdough boule, cut into eight 1/2-inch-thick slices and toasted
  • 3 heirloom tomatoes (1 1/2 pounds), sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 4 cups arugula

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Set a rack over a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the bacon strips on the rack and bake until browned and crisp, about 25 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain.

Step 2    

In a measuring cup, combine the vegetable oil with the olive oil. On a work surface, top the garlic with a generous sprinkle of salt and smash to a paste with the flat side of a knife; scrape into a bowl. Whisk in the egg yolk, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of water, then slowly whisk in the oil mixture so the aioli thickens.
Season the aioli with salt, pepper and the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

Step 3    

Spread the aioli on each slice of toast. Arrange the tomatoes and arugula on
4 of the toasts; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with the bacon, close and serve.

Make Ahead

The aioli can be tightly covered and refrigerated for 2 days. Serve chilled.

Suggested Pairing

Fruit-forward Prosecco.

