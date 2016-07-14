Garlic Aioli BLTs

At Gjelina Take Away in Los Angeles, you can only get this excellent sandwich in the summer because the tomatoes have to be sweet and richly flavored with just the right texture. The sourdough bread should be toasted, but make sure it’s not too dark and crisp. Slideshow: More BLT Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Set a rack over a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the bacon strips on the rack and bake until browned and crisp, about 25 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain.
In a measuring cup, combine the vegetable oil with the olive oil. On a work surface, top the garlic with a generous sprinkle of salt and smash to a paste with the flat side of a knife; scrape into a bowl. Whisk in the egg yolk, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of water, then slowly whisk in the oil mixture so the aioli thickens.
Season the aioli with salt, pepper and the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.
Spread the aioli on each slice of toast. Arrange the tomatoes and arugula on
4 of the toasts; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with the bacon, close and serve.
Author Name: Ernest Apollo
Review Body: The bacon always adds a nice touch to any sandwhich :)
Date Published: 2017-05-10