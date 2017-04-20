Garlic Aioli
Ludovic Lefebvre

For a relaxing vacation snack, Ludo showcases vegetables with a simple yet flavorful garlic aioli that is still safe for a romantic date.

Ingredients

  • 6 cloves garlic, mashed into a paste
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 egg yolk in a medium bowl
  • 1 cup olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pan, add half of the mashed garlic and dry white wine. Reduce “au sec” (almost dry).

Step 2    

In a mixing bowl, or a stand mixer, whisk together Dijon mustard, kosher salt, egg yolks with the other half of the raw garlic.

Step 3    

Slowly add olive oil while whisking until emulsified. Add the cooked garlic when cooled.

