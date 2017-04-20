For a relaxing vacation snack, Ludo showcases vegetables with a simple yet flavorful garlic aioli that is still safe for a romantic date.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a pan, add half of the mashed garlic and dry white wine. Reduce “au sec” (almost dry).
Step 2
In a mixing bowl, or a stand mixer, whisk together Dijon mustard, kosher salt, egg yolks with the other half of the raw garlic.
Step 3
Slowly add olive oil while whisking until emulsified. Add the cooked garlic when cooled.
