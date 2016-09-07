Garganelli with Roasted Carrots, Peppers and Lemony Yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, lemon zest and 1 teaspoon of the olive oil and season with salt. Refrigerate until chilled.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 450°. On a baking sheet, toss the carrots with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the fennel and season with salt and pepper. Spread in an even layer and roast, stirring once, until lightly golden and tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the scallions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 4 Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in the skillet. Add the peppers and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the chile and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the roasted carrots and scallions and the lemon juice.