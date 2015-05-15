Garden Herb Salad with Crab and Harissa Vinaigrette

In a small skillet, toast the coriander, cumin and fennel seeds over low heat, stirring frequently, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool slightly. Grind to a powder and transfer to a food processor.

Step 2

Roast the red pepper and jalapeño directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let cool for about 15 minutes. Peel, stem and seed the red pepper and jalapeño and transfer to the bowl of the food processor with the toasted spices. Add the garlic and vinegar and pulse until the red pepper and jalapeño are finely chopped. With the machine on, drizzle in both oils. Season the harissa vinaigrette with salt and pepper.