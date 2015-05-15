Garden Herb Salad with Crab and Harissa Vinaigrette
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Sarah Schafer
June 2015

Chef Sarah Schafer tosses local Dungeness crab and mixed greens with a homemade harissa-inspired dressing of roasted peppers, sherry vinegar and North African spices. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

HARISSA VINAIGRETTE

  • 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 small red bell pepper
  • 1 small jalapeño
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SALAD

  • 1 pound crabmeat, preferably Dungeness, picked over
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 heads of Little Gem lettuce or 1 medium head of romaine lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces (8 cups)
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup chopped dill
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives
  • 1/4 chives

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vinaigrette

In a small skillet, toast the coriander, cumin and fennel seeds over low heat, stirring frequently, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes.  Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool slightly. Grind to a powder and transfer  to a food processor.

Step 2    

Roast the red pepper and jalapeño directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let cool for about 15 minutes. Peel, stem and seed the red pepper and jalapeño and transfer to the bowl of the food processor with the toasted spices. Add the garlic and vinegar and pulse until the red pepper and jalapeño are finely chopped. With the machine on, drizzle in both oils. Season the harissa vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 3    Make the salad

In a small bowl, combine the crabmeat with the shallot, lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. In a large bowl, toss the lettuce and herbs with 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper. Fold in the crab mixture. Transfer the salad to plates and serve, passing the remaining vinaigrette at the table.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated for 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

The Mediterranean island of Corsica produces some excellent, minerally  Vermentinos that are perfect with summer salads like this one.

