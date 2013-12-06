Garam Masala Rum

Tailor · Manhattan
Use this spiced rum for making Masala Mai Tais. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a skillet, combine the seeds and spices and toast over moderate heat, shaking the skillet constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Carefully add the hot spices to the rum along with the curry leaves. Cover and refrigerate for 36 hours. Strain the spiced rum into the rum bottle or a large jar, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Shake the bottle before using.
