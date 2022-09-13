Gang Gai Khao Mun (Thai Chicken Curry)

Process cilantro, coconut milk, pandan, sugar, and salt in a blender until very smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside. Place rice in a medium bowl, and add water to cover. Agitate rice with your fingers until water turns cloudy. Drain water, holding rice back in bowl with your hands. Repeat process until water runs clear, about 3 times. Stir together rinsed rice, blended cilantro mixture, 1 1/2 cups water, shallot, and garlic in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium, stirring occasionally. Cover and reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring bottom and edges of pan occasionally to prevent sticking, until liquid is absorbed, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat; cover and let steam until rice is tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Uncover; gently fluff rice using a fork. (Rice will be sticky.)