© Tina Rupp
5 Ninth• New York City Bartenders at 5 Ninth sprinkle this potent spin on a stinger with cayenne pepper and serve it with a small glass of ice water. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill two-thirds of a pint glass with ice. Add the Armagnac and crème de menthe and gently stir until thoroughly chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Flame the lemon twist over the drink, drop it in and sprinkle with cayenne pepper.
