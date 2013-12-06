Gamma Ray
Food & Wine
February 2005

5 Ninth• New York City Bartenders at 5 Ninth sprinkle this potent spin on a stinger with cayenne pepper and serve it with a small glass of ice water. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 1/4 ounces VSOP Armagnac
  • 3/4 ounce white crème de menthe
  • Cayenne pepper
  • 1 large lemon twist

How to Make It

Step

Fill two-thirds of a pint glass with ice. Add the Armagnac and crème de menthe and gently stir until thoroughly chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Flame the lemon twist over the drink, drop it in and sprinkle with cayenne pepper.

