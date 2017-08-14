Gambas al Ajillo 

This classic shrimp recipe is a total keeper. The shrimp is tender and flavorful, and mopping up the garlicky, herby oil with bread is a must. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and let stand for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a 9- to 10-inch enameled cast-iron skillet, combine the garlic and olive oil and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is very fragrant and just starts to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the chile and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 15 to 30 seconds.
Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring and turning the shrimp occasionally, until barely pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley, sherry, lemon zest and a generous pinch of salt. Remove from the heat and let stand until the shrimp are cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve in the skillet, passing crusty bread at the table.
Author Name: DAofLA
Review Body: Simple and delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-08-26