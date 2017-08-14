Gambas al Ajillo 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Anya von Bremzen
September 2017

This classic shrimp recipe is a total keeper. The shrimp is tender and flavorful, and mopping up the garlicky, herby oil with bread is a must. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds shelled and deveined large shrimp, tails intact 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced garlic 
  • 1 1/4 cups extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 small dried hot red chile, seeded and crumbled 
  • 1/2 cup minced parsley 
  • 2 tablespoons dry sherry, such as manzanilla 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest 
  • Crusty bread, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and let stand for 10 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a 9- to 10-inch enameled cast-iron skillet, combine the garlic and olive oil and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is very fragrant and just starts to brown, 8 to  10 minutes. Add the chile and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 15 to 30 seconds.  

Step 3    

Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring and turning the shrimp occasionally, until barely pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley, sherry, lemon zest and a generous pinch of salt. Remove from the heat and let stand until the shrimp are cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve in the skillet, passing crusty bread at the table.  

