Gambas al Ajillo 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a 9- to 10-inch enameled cast-iron skillet, combine the garlic and olive oil and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is very fragrant and just starts to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the chile and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 15 to 30 seconds.