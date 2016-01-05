Gallo Pinto (Black Beans & Rice)
© Chris Court
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Michael Cordúa

“In Nicaragua, gallo pinto is the great social equalizer,” Cordúa says. “It’s part of almost every meal, whether you are rich, poor, white, black or native.” He serves this black beans and rice dish to his family for breakfast or a late-night snack, adding crispy bits of fried onions. Slideshow: More Bean Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried black beans, picked over and rinsed
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 cup Carolina or other long-grain white rice
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 small white onion, diced (1 cup)
  • Kosher salt
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • Lime wedges and chopped red onion, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the black beans, garlic and enough water to cover by 3 inches. Bring to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, adding more water as necessary, until the beans are tender, about 1 hour. Drain.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine the rice and 1 3/4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer gently over moderately low heat until the water has been absorbed and the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer the rice to a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate until cool. (You should have about 4 cups of rice.) 

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat 1/2 cup of the  oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about  5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onion to a small bowl.  Add 3 cups of the beans to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until crispy, about 20 minutes. Stir in another 2 cups of the beans, the cooled rice, the sautéed onion and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Stir to incorporate and season with salt. (Reserve the remaining 1 cup of beans for another use.) Transfer the beans and rice to a serving bowl and garnish with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and chopped red onion.  

Make Ahead

The cooked beans can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up