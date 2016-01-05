Gallo Pinto (Black Beans & Rice)

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, combine the black beans, garlic and enough water to cover by 3 inches. Bring to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, adding more water as necessary, until the beans are tender, about 1 hour. Drain.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine the rice and 1 3/4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer gently over moderately low heat until the water has been absorbed and the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer the rice to a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate until cool. (You should have about 4 cups of rice.)