Galette Dough

Serves : Makes enough for one 10-inch galette
Lindsey Shere
March 2001

This dough is best made by hand, but it can also be started in a food processor. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup ice water

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, mix the flour with the sugar and salt. Using a pastry blender or your fingers, cut in half of the butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Cut in the remaining butter until the largest pieces are the size of lima beans. Drizzle the water over the dough and stir until moistened. Gather up the dough and knead it 2 or 3 times. Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

