Galbi Steak with Burnt Eggplant Purée, Yogurt, and Radish

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the Steak Combine the sugar, water, and corn syrup in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, and black pepper. Using an immersion blender, blend the ingredients well. Cool the marinade completely.

Step 2 Combine the steaks and the marinade in a container. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours. Drain the marinade from the steaks then keep the steaks covered and refrigerated until you’re ready to cook them.

Step 3 Make the Eggplant Pureé Poke holes all over the eggplants. Place the eggplants directly on the flame of your stove. Rotate until all sides are charred. Approximately 20 minutes. Remove from the flame and let cool slightly.

Step 4 Remove the stem and purée the whole eggplant, charred skin included, in a blender until smooth. Add olive oil while blending.

Step 5 Add salt and pepper to taste.

Step 6 To Serve Heat the oil in a heavy large sauté pan over medium-high heat. When the pan begins to smoke, add the steaks. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook the steaks until the are very dark on all sides (due to the marinade caramelizing) and the internal temperature of the steak registers 130°F to 135°F on an instant-read meat thermometer, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for 3 minutes before slicing.