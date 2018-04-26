Gaby’s Famous Guacamole

Leave it to me to write an entire cookbook on avocados and only discover the secret to the best guac in the world after I finish! But here it is: no chopped tomatoes, mayo, garlic, or any of the other weird thing people are putting in it these days. (Broccoli and peas? No thank you.) Just avocados and a few ingredients to help balance their creamy richness, like lemon, lime, chives, and jalapenos. Simple and perfect. From What’s Gaby Cooking by Gaby Dalkin, published by Abrams Books © 2018. Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes