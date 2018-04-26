Gaby’s Famous Guacamole
Gaby Dalkin

Leave it to me to write an entire cookbook on avocados and only discover the secret to the best guac in the world after I finish! But here it is: no chopped tomatoes, mayo, garlic, or any of the other weird thing people are putting in it these days. (Broccoli and peas? No thank you.) Just avocados and a few ingredients to help balance their creamy richness, like lemon, lime, chives, and jalapenos. Simple and perfect. From What’s Gaby Cooking by Gaby Dalkin, published by Abrams Books © 2018. Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ripe avocados, pitted, flesh scooped out, peels discarded
  • Juice of 1 lemon, or to taste
  • Juice of 1 lime, or to taste
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1/3 cup (35 grams) finely chopped red onion
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped jalapeño chile
  • Tortilla chips

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the avocado flesh in a large bowl. Add the lemon juice and lime juice and season with salt and pepper. Mash with a fork until smooth and creamy. Stir in the red onion, chives, and jalapeño. Taste and adjust the lemon juice, lime juice, salt, and pepper if needed.

Step 2    

Serve immediately with tortilla chips for scooping.

