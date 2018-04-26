Gaby’s Famous Guacamole

Leave it to me to write an entire cookbook on avocados and only discover the secret to the best guac in the world after I finish! But here it is: no chopped tomatoes, mayo, garlic, or any of the other weird thing people are putting in it these days. (Broccoli and peas? No thank you.) Just avocados and a few ingredients to help balance their creamy richness, like lemon, lime, chives, and jalapenos. Simple and perfect. From What’s Gaby Cooking by Gaby Dalkin, published by Abrams Books © 2018. Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Put the avocado flesh in a large bowl. Add the lemon juice and lime juice and season with salt and pepper. Mash with a fork until smooth and creamy. Stir in the red onion, chives, and jalapeño. Taste and adjust the lemon juice, lime juice, salt, and pepper if needed.
Serve immediately with tortilla chips for scooping.
