Gabure Soup

A ham-and-cabbage soup first developed by peasants in southwest France but perfected by restaurant chefs in the 1800s, this gabure is a perfect winter meal that comes together in less than 30 minutes. Slideshow: More Healthy Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1 pound bacon or ham, cut into 1-inch-thick strips
  • 1 onion, coarsely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper plus more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground fennel
  • 2 carrots, coarsely chopped
  • 2 waxy potatoes, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 head green cabbage, coarsely chopped
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 1 small handful fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1/2 fresh parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Warm 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet over medium-low heat, then add the bacon or ham strips. Brown the pork, about 4 minutes per side, then set aside to cool, about 5 minutes. Once cool, cut into bite-sized chunks and set aside.

Step 2    

In a stockpot, warm the other 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat, then add the chopped onion. Sauté until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme, pepper and fennel and sauté until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the carrots, potatoes, bacon or ham chunks and chicken stock. Bring to a boil then reduce to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the cabbage and simmer until all of the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. Add the frozen peas and simmer until bright green, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in the parsley and serve.

