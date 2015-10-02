Gabure Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Warm 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet over medium-low heat, then add the bacon or ham strips. Brown the pork, about 4 minutes per side, then set aside to cool, about 5 minutes. Once cool, cut into bite-sized chunks and set aside.

Step 2 In a stockpot, warm the other 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat, then add the chopped onion. Sauté until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme, pepper and fennel and sauté until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the carrots, potatoes, bacon or ham chunks and chicken stock. Bring to a boil then reduce to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.