Gabure Soup

A ham-and-cabbage soup first developed by peasants in southwest France but perfected by restaurant chefs in the 1800s, this gabure is a perfect winter meal that comes together in less than 30 minutes. Slideshow: More Healthy Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Warm 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet over medium-low heat, then add the bacon or ham strips. Brown the pork, about 4 minutes per side, then set aside to cool, about 5 minutes. Once cool, cut into bite-sized chunks and set aside.
In a stockpot, warm the other 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat, then add the chopped onion. Sauté until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme, pepper and fennel and sauté until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the carrots, potatoes, bacon or ham chunks and chicken stock. Bring to a boil then reduce to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.
Add the cabbage and simmer until all of the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. Add the frozen peas and simmer until bright green, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in the parsley and serve.
