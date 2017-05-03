F&W’s Ultimate Burger 

Meat master Pat LaFrieda of LaFrieda Meat Purveyors worked with us to create the most delicious homemade burger blend, combining five cuts of meat into the juiciest, beefiest and most consistently delicious burger you’ll ever have. The best part? You can also order it right from shop.lafrieda.com/signature-burgers/fwburger. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
Freeze the meat in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet until firm, 30 minutes.
In a grinder fitted with a chilled medium plate, gradually add the meat slices and grind at medium-high speed into a chilled bowl; do not force it. Working quickly, gradually re-grind the ground meat, pushing gently only if necessary.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Form the meat into eight 3/4-inch-thick patties. Generously season with salt. Grill over high heat until browned outside and medium-rare within, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Serve the burgers in buns with ketchup, mustard, lettuce and tomato.
Author Name: @BeccaCharlie
Review Body: If you have the prep time to make these burgers I highly suggest it, they are great !
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-03
Author Name: HermanMunster1
Review Body: By far one of my favorites! If you haven't tried this yet I highly recommend it!
Date Published: 2017-05-03
Author Name: Mountjoymike
Review Body: I'd like to know how one buys a 1/2 pound pack of brisket.
Date Published: 2017-08-19