F&W’s Ultimate Burger 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 burgers
Justin Chapple
June 2017

Meat master Pat LaFrieda of LaFrieda Meat Purveyors worked with us to create the most delicious homemade burger blend, combining five cuts of meat into the juiciest, beefiest and most consistently delicious burger you’ll ever have. The best part? You can also order it right from shop.lafrieda.com/signature-burgers/fwburger. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound beef chuck, sliced  3/4 inch wide 
  • 3/4 pound boneless beef short ribs, sliced 3/4 inch wide  
  • 1/2 pound flatiron steak, sliced 3/4 inch wide 
  • 1/2 pound hanger steak, sliced   3/4 inch wide 
  • 1/2 pound beef brisket, sliced  3/4 inch wide 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 8 hamburger buns, split 
  • Ketchup, mustard, torn lettuce and sliced tomatoes, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Freeze the meat in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet until firm, 30 minutes. 

Step 2    

In a grinder fitted with a chilled medium plate, gradually add the meat slices and grind at medium-high speed into  a chilled bowl; do not force it. Working quickly, gradually re-grind the ground meat, pushing gently only if necessary.

Step 3    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Form the meat into eight 3/4-inch-thick patties. Generously season with salt. Grill over high heat until browned outside and medium-rare within, 3 to  4 minutes per side. Serve the burgers in buns with ketchup, mustard, lettuce and tomato. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up