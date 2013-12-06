Fuji Apple Soda
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Sean Beck
April 2008

Backstreet Café• Houston As soon as beverage director Sean Beck spotted a new line of apple-flavored juices and sodas at a grocery store, he decided to make one of his own. After a spirited discussion of apples with a winemaker, Beck chose the Fuji as the base for his drink.   More Nonalcoholic Drinks  

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add the Apple-Ginger Syrup and soda; stir. Garnish with the apple slices.

