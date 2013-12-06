Fuji Apple Soda

© Wendell T. Webber
Backstreet Café• Houston As soon as beverage director Sean Beck spotted a new line of apple-flavored juices and sodas at a grocery store, he decided to make one of his own. After a spirited discussion of apples with a winemaker, Beck chose the Fuji as the base for his drink. More Nonalcoholic Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Fill a highball glass with ice. Add the Apple-Ginger Syrup and soda; stir. Garnish with the apple slices.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5