Fruity Caipirinha Jelly
Photograph © Becky Lawton, excerpted from The Desserts of Jordi Roca
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jordi Roca
August 2015

This refreshing cachaça-laced jelly from Spanish star chef Jordi Roca is like a spoonable cocktail. Slideshow: Ultimate Summer Fruit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 teaspoon unflavored gelatin
  • 1 1/4 cups cold tap water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup cachaça
  • 1/2 cup finely diced apricot
  • 1/2 cup finely diced mango
  • 1/2 cup finely diced strawberries
  • 1/2 cup finely diced peeled apple
  • 4 fresh lychees—peeled, pitted and quartered
  • 1 tablespoon finely shredded mint leaves
  • Zest of 1 lime

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, sprinkle the gelatin over the water and let soften for 5 minutes. Add the sugar. Stir over moderately high heat until the sugar and gelatin are completely dissolved; do not boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the cachaça. Transfer to a heatproof bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until the jelly is set, at least 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

Gently fold in the fruit, mint and lime zest. Spoon into chilled glasses and serve.

