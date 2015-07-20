Fruity Caipirinha Jelly

Photograph © Becky Lawton, excerpted from The Desserts of Jordi Roca
This refreshing cachaça-laced jelly from Spanish star chef Jordi Roca is like a spoonable cocktail. Slideshow: Ultimate Summer Fruit Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small saucepan, sprinkle the gelatin over the water and let soften for 5 minutes. Add the sugar. Stir over moderately high heat until the sugar and gelatin are completely dissolved; do not boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the cachaça. Transfer to a heatproof bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until the jelly is set, at least 8 hours or overnight.
Step 2
Gently fold in the fruit, mint and lime zest. Spoon into chilled glasses and serve.
